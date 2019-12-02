abc13 plus south houston

Mixon's Movie Museum in South Houston is a movie buff's dream!

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just off Highway 3, in the heart of South Houston, you'll find a building that doesn't quite fit in with the rest.

"I came to South Houston, you'll never believe it, in 1944," said 8- year-old Tom Mixon. "I rode my horse. My brother rode his horse. We drove 15 cows from Bellaire, Texas."

Mixon joined the Marine Corps when he was 17 years old, and served proudly in the Korean War.

Back then, he never would have guessed he'd own what is surely the biggest movie memorabilia collection around.



His twin sons, Bart and Bret, both work in Hollywood.

Bart is a make-up artist and Bret is a visual effects artist.

Together, they have given their father props and costumes, which fill more than 4,000 square feet.

You'll recognize props from movies like "Men in Black 2," "It," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and more.


Sgt. Mixon's museum is now an incredible collection of personal items.

At 88 years old, he's ready to share his story.

Located at 506 Virginia, South Houston, TX 77587.

For more information, contact 713-378-0988.

