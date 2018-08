Two elderly men have proved to everyone that you are never too old to have fun at a music festival.Last Friday, two men reportedly escaped from their nursing home in Germany to attend the largest metal music festival, Wacken Open Air.The nursing home called for police once they noticed the men were missing.When officers found the men at 3 a.m., they refused to leave and had to be placed in a taxi.From there, police escorted them back to their nursing home.