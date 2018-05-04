SOCIETY

Miracle Mission: Foti talks about the moments of his Ecuador trip that impact him the most

In an Eyewitness News extra, Foti Kallergis talks points of his trip to Ecuador that impacted him the most. Like Foti on Facebook: ReporterFotiKallergis. (KTRK)

While traveling to Ecuador with flight attendant Ken Bridges, Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis met with villagers, young and old, who have had to deal with life in the face of obstacles.

In this web extra to ABC13.com, Kallergis looks back at his journey with Bridges through IR68. He recalls meeting a family with an 11-year-old child who has had to take care of his four younger siblings while his parents go to work.

In addition, Foti talks about his meeting with an elderly villager who has remained steadfast next to the place she once called home.

Watch Foti's story in the video above, and if you would like to make a donation to IR68, you can visit this page.
