'Miracle baby' reunites with medical team who saved her life in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old girl got a chance to meet the Houston medical team credited with saving her life.Bella Aguilar's parents say she struggled with severe epilepsy since she was just eight months old.They say after trying six different medications and looking into corrective brain surgery to give their daughter a normal life, they decided to reach out to their doctor for other options.The doctor introduced the family to VNS therapy, which is a non-medication treatment option performed at the LivaNova headquarters in Houston.Bella's parents said shortly after the VNS therapy, everything changed and their daughter finally had a normal life.Today, Bella's mom, Shannon, says her daughter is thriving in everything from academics to sports.Shannon says Bella takes college-level classes at the age of 13, and she's also involved in four sports at her school.Bella also mentors special needs children and volunteers with her entire family at Camp Boggy Creek in Orlando.Her parents say for birthdays Bella asks for nothing but cash so she can donate it back to the camp. This year, she used all of her own money to buy much-needed supplies for hurricane victims in her community.Bella and her proud parents wanted to thank all of the doctors and medical team members at LivaNova who worked together to save their miracle baby.