A Houston family got some good news after thieves stole and left inoperable a van designed for their son with special needs.Fransline Garcia worked for years to be able to get her son the handicap accessible van. But, when it was recovered, it was found so badly damaged it didn't work."Everywhere we go, we need it," Garcia said. "We missed like seven appointments."After an auto shop in Pasadena saw Garcia's story on ABC13, they decided to help."My wife said, 'Hey we wanna help that lady out,'" said Arthur De La Fuente, owner of Trans-Tech Transmission.Arthur, who's also a minister running his own church on wheels, opened his shop 29 years ago, but he's never forgotten his main purpose."I have to be a light in a dark place," Arthur said.Fitting, for a man who did thousands of dollars in free repairs to get the Garcias back on the road, to have the words "Jesus Is Lord" ingrained in the mission of the auto shop."It's just amazing," Garcia said. "They're angels."