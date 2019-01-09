One man is helping those who have recently been released from prison get the professional look they need, completely free of charge.Meet Al Green, aka 'The Minister of Style.' He's made it his mission to help men recently incarcerated see themselves in a brand new light."I believe putting them in a suit -- in fact, I know putting them in a suit changes their appearance and how they see themselves. In addition to that, I don't believe people have to spend an arm and a leg to look good," said Green.Green shops at thrift stores, finding gently-worn suits and dress shirts, giving men the essentials they need to look good. He never pays more than $25 to complete an outfit."I found some staple pieces I believe every man should have. It consists of a navy suit, a gray suit, a white shirt and a pair of khakis," Green said.