Miller's Seawall Grill reopens after fire forced closure in July

Miller's Seawall Grill in Galveston is now back open after a fire on July 17 forced the owner to close its doors.The restaurants owner, Don Clark, posted a video on Facebook hours before the grand opening on Saturday.Sherry Smith, the manager at Miller's Seawall Grill, said they were cooking bacon when somebody came with a pitcher of water and accidentally spilled it, collided with another worker, and hit all of the grease that was on the grill.Smith said the staff tried to put the fire out, but minutes later, were notified that the attic was on fire.The restaurant loss was estimated to be around $50,000.During the restaurants temporary closure, Clark decided to continue to pay his employees in exchange for them volunteering in the community.Many of the staff volunteered at the Galveston Island Humane Society.Now, less than three months later the restaurant has opening its doors to its customers.