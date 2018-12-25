Millenials may be responsible for saving the Christmas tree market.According to Square Inc. and the National Christmas Tree Association, the generation born between 1981 and 1996 is credited with driving up sales of real Christmas trees.It's up 10 percent from last year. The figure is based on more than 1,000 Christmas tree sellers. The bad news is, trees cost 17 percent more than two years ago.More than 95 million Americans are expected to put up a Christmas tree this year. The new study also found 82 percent are using a fake tree and 18 percent bought real ones.