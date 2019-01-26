A milkman in China is being hailed a hero after catching a 4-month-old baby who fell from a third-floor window during a building fire.The milkman was making a delivery at a supermarket when he heard a woman was trapped on the third floor of a building fire with her baby.New video shows the man and other bystanders rushing to help the woman from the fiery situation.The milkman used the delivery truck as a ladder to climb up to the second-floor balcony. As the mother tried to pass her baby, the swaddle came loose and the baby fell out.The man was able to catch the child just in time and the mother was rescued shortly after.