Greenpeace protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge ahead of Democratic debate

HCTRA is waiving tolls at the Sam Houston Ship Channel bridge (between 225 and I-10) until 8:00 pm to provide passage for drivers in the area affected by the closure of the #FredHartman bridge. #safetravels — HCTRA (@HCTRA) September 12, 2019

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty-three Greenpeace USA protesters have formed a blockade over the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown ahead of the third 2020 Democratic debate, forcing the closure of the Houston Ship Channel and snarling traffic in the area.Eleven people have rappelled from the bridge. There are also people acting as "spotters" who are located along the top of the bridge to assist them.Their actions are a call to leaders to imagine a world beyond fossil fuels and to embrace a transition to renewable energy, the group's leaders say.Around 4 p.m. Thursday, military personnel arrived at the scene, hoping to bring the blockade to a peaceful end.Harris County Precinct 8 deputy constables responded to a crash on the bridge around 6:30 a.m.. When they arrived, they learned about the Greenpeace protest that was unfolding.According to the Greenpeace USA Twitter page, they are protesting the fossil fuel industry and said they had intentions to block the oil export channel.The Coast Guard said a little over half a mile of the ship channel was closed due to the protest.The sheriff said they were working on a couple of contingencies but did not elaborate on what those were. He also said the heat was a concern."We have been in communications with them. Our goal, again, is for them to come out, that would be our primary focus, is for them to come up, but obviously they're the ones that have put themselves at risk. They're the ones who have to make that decision as well," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.It's unknown what specific charges the protesters could face.