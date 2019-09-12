Society

Greenpeace protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge ahead of Democratic debate

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty-three Greenpeace USA protesters have formed a blockade over the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown ahead of the third 2020 Democratic debate, forcing the closure of the Houston Ship Channel and snarling traffic in the area.

Eleven people have rappelled from the bridge. There are also people acting as "spotters" who are located along the top of the bridge to assist them.

Their actions are a call to leaders to imagine a world beyond fossil fuels and to embrace a transition to renewable energy, the group's leaders say.



Around 4 p.m. Thursday, military personnel arrived at the scene, hoping to bring the blockade to a peaceful end.

WATCH: 23 Greenpeace protesters suspended from the Fred Hartman Bridge
EMBED More News Videos

Greenpeace protesters hang from Fred Hartman Bridge



Harris County Precinct 8 deputy constables responded to a crash on the bridge around 6:30 a.m.. When they arrived, they learned about the Greenpeace protest that was unfolding.

According to the Greenpeace USA Twitter page, they are protesting the fossil fuel industry and said they had intentions to block the oil export channel.

The Coast Guard said a little over half a mile of the ship channel was closed due to the protest.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 Houston news app, tap to open in a new window.


The sheriff said they were working on a couple of contingencies but did not elaborate on what those were. He also said the heat was a concern.

"We have been in communications with them. Our goal, again, is for them to come out, that would be our primary focus, is for them to come up, but obviously they're the ones that have put themselves at risk. They're the ones who have to make that decision as well," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It's unknown what specific charges the protesters could face.

HISTORY: What the Port of Houston looked like 50 years ago
EMBED More News Videos

in 1964 ABC13 shot this film for a special for the 50th birthday of the Port of Houston

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybaytownprotestdebatedemocrats
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News Live at 5
Top three things to watch in the Houston Democratic Debate
13 Investigates: Who's funding 2019 Houston mayor race
Protests from both sides occur at TSU with Democratic debate
What's next for the Democratic hopefuls after Houston?
A few downpours today, eye on the Gulf this weekend
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Show More
Elizabeth Warren's date night at the original Ninfa's
LIVE: Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
ABC13's The Midday
Galveston County confirms 1st serious illness case from e-cig
Houston Zoo welcomes new red-tailed baby monkey
More TOP STORIES News