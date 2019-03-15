Military dad surprises kids at Arizona Diamondbacks game

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KTRK) -- Three baseball fans got a huge surprise during an Arizona Diamondbacks spring training game.Sean Trickett, who just returned home after serving in Afghanistan, waited for his kids at the finish line of a hot dog race event during the game.The video shows Sienna, Dominique and Max running into their father's arms as they completed the race.The team shared the footage to their Facebook page, which currently has over 62,000 views.