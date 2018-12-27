SOCIETY

Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America, poll finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Former first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year, knocking Hillary Clinton from the top spot.

A former First Lady has bested another to become the most admired woman in America.

In a Gallop poll released Thursday, First Lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman admired most by Americans this year.

Obama has been on tour promoting her best-selling memoir - "Becoming."

The top spot was held by Hillary Clinton for 17 years.

Gallup noted Clinton has appeared in the top 10 more than any other woman.

Obama finished second to her three times before.

The poll, conducted every year but one since 1946, asked Americans, "in an open-ended question, to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymichelle obamahillary clintonhillary rodham clintonu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Father's sudden death sparks outpouring of support
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
What people miss about living in Texas
Referee in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
More Society
Top Stories
Canino Produce closing after 60 years in business
Billboard topples over onto pawn shop during heavy storms
Metallica donates $100K to Houston area Lone Star campus
Alex Bregman tips drive-thru workers $1,200 for Christmas
Hospitals to list service costs online Jan. 1
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Enjoy some sunshine the next couple of days
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Show More
FB Live shows crash suspect next to stack of beer cans
Man with 8 DWIs arrested again for driving drunk
Former Walmart Santa Claus charged after his 2 children found dead
Miley Cyrus confirms secret wedding to Liam Hemsworth
Mom's warning to parents after son's laser gun explodes
More News