Many of you may remember him as the boy who received a custom suit from Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, but now he's receiving praise from all over the world.Seven-year-old Noah Speck captured the hearts of many people after his mother posted a video about her son getting teased.Speck decided to forego the usual t-shirt he wore to first grade at a Katy elementary school and wear a jacket and tie to class.When he walked into class, some of his fellow students teased him.Strahan was notified of the incident by one of Speck's family members, and decided to send the child some tailored suits and a handwritten note.Friday, Eyewitness News spoke with Strahan about his kind gesture.He said he hasn't spoken to Noah, but he said he may start a suit campaign called "Noah."Strahan also thanked Noah for standing up and being confident in himself.For the full interview watch the video above.