Society

METRO makes changes amid coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a METRO bus rider, some changes are coming your way.

Local Bus:
  • Starting Monday, March 23, riders will have to board and exit the METRO bus through the rear doors. Only passengers with mobility issues will be able to request to use the front door of the bus to access the ramp.
  • Also, local bus routes will be operating on a schedule similar to the weekend.


Park and Ride Bus
  • Routes to the Texas Medical Center will continue to operate normally, but service will be reduced on all other park and ride routes due to low demand.
  • A shuttle will be added to serve stops in the medical center to reduce passenger loads in the METRORail.


METRORail
  • The METRORail will operate on its normal schedule.


Fares and other Service Notes
  • Also on Monday, METRO will temporarily suspend its collection of fares for the local bus, light rail, park and ride and METRO lift.
  • Starting Monday, March 23, all RideStore locations will be closed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmetropublic transportationbus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 117
Here's when the next wave of rain rolls through this weekend
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
1st coronavirus drive-thru for seniors to open in Houston
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
7 test positive for coronavirus at free drive-thru center
Mayor Turner says those behind rumors will be prosecuted
Show More
You can search for free school meals through Texas site
H-E-B installs sneeze-guards to help keep employees healthy
How to home school during coronavirus crisis
Surreal images in Houston during the COVID-19 outbreak
Hospitals hopeful more protective gear is coming soon
More TOP STORIES News