METRO bus front doors to be off-limits due to COVID-19 concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a METRO bus rider, some changes are coming your way.

Local Bus:
  • Starting Monday, March 23, riders will have to board and exit the METRO bus through the rear doors. Only passengers with mobility issues will be able to request to use the front door of the bus to access the ramp.
  • Also, local bus routes will be operating on a schedule similar to the weekend.


Park and Ride Bus
  • Routes to the Texas Medical Center will continue to operate normally, but service will be reduced on all other park and ride routes due to low demand.
  • A shuttle will be added to serve stops in the medical center to reduce passenger loads in the METRORail.


METRORail
  • The METRORail will operate on its normal schedule.


Fares and other Service Notes
  • Also on Monday, METRO will temporarily suspend its collection of fares for the local bus, light rail, park and ride and METRO lift.
  • Starting Monday, March 23, all RideStore locations will be closed.
