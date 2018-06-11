SOCIETY

Meteorologist solves Rubik's cube while reporting forecast

Anyone who works in live news will tell you that doing a weather report on live TV can be tricky.

Now, imagine being live on-air while trying to solve a frustrating, brain-teasing puzzle!

The video of a meteorologist solving a Rubik's cube while giving a live weather report has surfaced the web.

"Can you solve this and give the forecast at the same time?" her co-workers ask.

"I'm gonna try!" she responds.

According to WFTS, Lauren Olesky showed off her skills on West Palm Beach affiliate's WPEC's morning show

Olesky's weather report took about three minutes, but she managed to solve the famous puzzle cube in about two-and-a-half.

"I need a pay raise," Olesky joked afterward.

The segment was shared online and has already had over 225,000 views on Facebook.

But, as it turns out, Olesky isn't the only multi-talented weather employee at WPEC.

Not to be outdone, fellow meteorologist Kate Wentzel joined in the fun by juggling during her weather segment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyCNN
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News