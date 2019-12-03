Merry Dollarita! Applebee's serving up $1 margarita for December

The Merry DOLLARITA is a $1 pomegranate margarita mixed with tequila and triple sec, and it’ll help ease the stress of the holidays. #NeighborhoodDrink pic.twitter.com/5CYKsYNNcx — Applebee's (@Applebees) December 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For fans of the neighborhood drinks from Applebee's, it appears Christmas has come early!The restaurant teased a few days ago that this month's drink is holiday-themed and will help ease the stress of the season.Applebee's later revealed its latest creation is the Merry DOLLARITA, a $1 pomegranate margarita mixed with tequila and triple sec.The company says the drink is only at participating locations, so you may want to call ahead.Of course, it also advises to drink responsibly.Applebee's regularly sells specialty $1 drinks, a deal that usually lasts for the entire month.Last December, the chain served up a $1 Jolly Rancher Cocktail.