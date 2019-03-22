Society

Men find fridge full of beers while cleaning up flooded field

BUTLER COUNTY, Nebraska (KTRK) -- It's kind of like find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

Kyle Simpson and Gayland Stouffer discovered a refrigerator packed with cold beer after a flood.

The two Nebraska men were cleaning up near the Platte River when they spotted the fridge.

They moved through waist-deep water, ice jams and washout to get to the fridge.

When they opened it up, they found the beer.

The two men touched base with the owner of the fridge and promised to return it, minus a few beers.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societynebraskafloodingu.s. & worldbeer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Houston Ship Channel closure related to ITC fire
5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at church
'All clear' after gas leak near Ft. Bend Co. neighborhood
No levels of benzene detected in water in Deer Park: ITC officials
Parkland shooting survivor takes her own life
No federal charges for Santa Fe High shooting suspect
Selena x Forever 21: Get the singer's style in new collection
Show More
CVS worker prevents elderly customer from gift card scam
Man seen kicking elderly woman in face on subway
SH-288 near Pearland to close this weekend
Lost unicorn toy gets put to 'work' at Eureka Heights brewery
Rice Lady Owls battle Marquette into OT of NCAA tourney
More TOP STORIES News