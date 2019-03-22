Men find fridge full of beers while cleaning up flooded field

BUTLER COUNTY, Nebraska (KTRK) -- It's kind of like find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.Kyle Simpson and Gayland Stouffer discovered a refrigerator packed with cold beer after a flood.The two Nebraska men were cleaning up near the Platte River when they spotted the fridge.They moved through waist-deep water, ice jams and washout to get to the fridge.When they opened it up, they found the beer.The two men touched base with the owner of the fridge and promised to return it, minus a few beers.