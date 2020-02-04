Society

Memorial service for Altobelli family to be held in California

ANAHEIM, California -- A memorial service will be held at Angel Stadium for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, who were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash last week.

John Altobelli, 56, was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College. He died in the crash along with his 46-year-old wife Keri and 14-year-old daughter Alyssa. The crash also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The public service for the Altobellis will be held Feb. 10, according to OCC Athletics.

"Needless to say, there will be plenty of room so if you'd like to be a part of this, we'd love to have you!" said OCC Athletic's Twitter account.



Several tributes have been held for the Altobellis since the crash.

Altobelli graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor's degree in 1987. The university says he lettered for the Cougars from 1984-85.

He went on to serve as an assistant coach for the Cougars and remained close to the program throughout his life.

"Alto was a fun, loving guy. He loved his family," UH head baseball coach Todd Whitting said after learning of Altobelli's death. "He loved the University of Houston and this program. He wanted to see us do well. If a year went by and we didn't have one of his guys, he'd kind of give me a hard time. He was a great coach."
