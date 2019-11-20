Society

Memorial City Mall now has new tech to help blind shoppers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New technology at Memorial City Mall is helping people who are blind and visually impaired get around better.

Mall officials partnered with Aira to offer the new technology, for free, to blind and low-vision visitors across the entire Memorial City development.



"It just gives us a lot more," says Peggy Garrett, president of the Texas chapter of the American Council for the Blind. Garret, who is visually impaired, has been using the app at the mall.

She said, "I have the independence of shopping just like anybody else."

Aira is an app you can download on your phone. Once you open the app, you can call for an "agent" and through the phone's camera, the trained agent can guide you where you need to go in real-time.


"I can have products that are on shelves or tables described to me so that I can leisurely look at different things," said Aira account executive, Vince Morvillo.

Morvillo has been blind his entire life. He says this new technology is helping people like him be more independent.

Morvillo said, "The amount of freedom you all of sudden get is really unbelievable."

The technology itself is four years old, but brand new to Memorial City.

READ ALSO: Kingwood grandmaster teaches martial arts to visually impaired

EMBED More News Videos

Local grandmaster teaches martial arts to visually impaired



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmallvisiontechnologyblindshoppingfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit alleges Turkey Leg Hut releases "noxious pollutants"
Human trafficking in Katy prompts White House meeting
Former HPD officers at center of botched raid arrested by FBI
Camera found in Texas elementary boy's bathroom
Baseball player who survived Santa Fe HS shooting signs with UH
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
No charges for grandmother accused of killing young mom
Show More
ABC13's Vault: KTRK-TV launched in Nov. 1954
This hotel just opened a Buddy the Elf-themed suite
Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Volunteers needed at Houston Food Bank after accident
Here's what to expect from that cold front on the way
More TOP STORIES News