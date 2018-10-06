EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4423648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mural at Taqueria Laredo will make you the envy of all your Astros-lovin' friends on IG.

Memorial City was covered in orange overnight in celebration of the Astros' playoff run.After winning game one of the ALDS with a score of 7-2 against the Cleveland Indians, Memorial City celebrated by lighting up some of the buildings in orange.The lights covered 22 buildings near the Katy Freeway and the Beltway.Houston is now gearing up for their second game against the Indians.If you missed the display last night, you can catch them again as the lights will cover the buildings the entire time the Astros are in the playoffs.