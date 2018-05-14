EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3394172" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to walk down the aisle, here's a look at the details we know so far.

Eager viewers are wagering money on everything from the color of Queen Elizabeth II's hat to who'll sing the couple's wedding song.

The father of Meghan Markle may not be attending the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are asking for "understanding and respect" during this time, but have not confirmedthat Thomas Markle decided not to go.The gossip site says Thomas recently suffered a heart attack and was upset over accusations he staged photos for paparazzi in exchange for a nearly $140,000 payout.Just days before the wedding, the British media outlet Mail on Sunday reported the 73-year-old father of the bride posed for a photographer at an internet cafe in Rosarito, Mexico, where he currently lives.the photos included images of Thomas reading articles about the May 19 wedding online, exercising and scanning a book titled "Images of Britain."A party store assistant told the Mail he was paid $15 by Thomas to help measure him for his wedding suit in one image.Thomas Markle is a former lighting director who worked on a variety of American television shows, including ABC Daytime's "General Hospital."