Meet the HPD officer who moonlights as an UFC fighter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big weekend is a head. The UFC 247 will take place at the Toyota Center on Feb. 8.

One of the fighters entering the octagon will have a lot of supporters from the Houston Police Department.

Trevin Giles, an HPD officer, says he's about to experience every fighter's dream by fighting in his hometown.

"Everybody, right now, is pretty excited about it. I got guys from the department texting me about it," Giles said.

Another Houston-area fighter, Juan Adams, is entering the ring this weekend.

Houstonians will be able to support both Giles and Adams for free during the UFC weigh-in Friday at 4 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

The fan fest will begin Saturday at 1 p.m.

