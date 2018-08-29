SOCIETY

Meet Ms. Pasadena Senior 2018

2018 Ms. Pasadena Senior on why she loves comedy (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Betty O' Bannon is the newly crowned Miss Pasadena Senior. She beat out 11 other ladies for the title.

O'Bannon is 85 years young and spends time volunteering at her church's community center.

What put her over the top in the contest was her comedy act, which she has been performing at venues for years.

"If I can make someone laugh, that is my reward. If someone is having a bad day and I can make them laugh, that is all I want. That is a blessing," O'Bannon says.

In her downtime, Betty enjoys watching Deer Park High School baseball and the Houston Astros.

When asked what she would do if she ever met her favorite player Jose Altuve, O'Bannon said, "Oh, man. I'd give him a big hug!"

Betty told ABC13 she enjoys representing her city.
