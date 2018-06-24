Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man

A medic in Ohio is accused of stealing from a dead man.Mel Bricker was test driving a truck in his backyard when his accelerator got stuck, and he crashed into a tree and died.A firefighter told Bricker's daughter that he saw a medic steal her father's money clip right out of his pocket."I mean, the worst night of my life. And then on top of it, somebody stealing from my dad just made it even worse," Bricker's daughter said.Officials say they expect the medic to be charged soon.