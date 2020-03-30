Society

MD Anderson getting 3D-printed masks made by Toyota

PLANO, Texas (KTRK) -- With cries of more protective equipment growing louder by the day, companies in the U.S. are doing what they can to support medical workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Automaker Toyota, for example, is sending batches of protective face shields to hospitals in the country, including MD Anderson in Houston.

The car company is going to utilize several of its North American facilities to fabricate face shields while also collaborating with medical device companies to help speed up the manufacturing of ventilators, respirators and other life-saving devices.

RELATED: Houston engineers design and produce masks for area hospitals during PPE shortage

"Toyota's core value has always been to contribute to society in meaningful ways beyond providing mobility for our customers," said Ted Ogawa, incoming CEO, TMNA. "With our plants idled and our dealers focused on servicing customers, we are eager to contribute our expertise and know-how in order to help quickly bring to market the medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the COVID crisis. Our message to the medical equipment community is we are here to help, please utilize our expertise."

The face shields are 3-D printed and will begin being mass-produced in mass early next week.

Toyota says the first distribution will be delivered to MD Anderson, among other hospitals in Dallas, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

SEE ALSO: Texas inmates to start making face masks for first responders

The manufacturer is also working on producing COVID-19 masks, but are seeking partners to produce filters.

The equipment also accompanied a $500,000 donation the company made to the United Way's relief efforts during the pandemic.

READ MORE:
Lowe's giving $25 million to hospitals, communities during coronavirus pandemic

H-E-B donating $3 million to Texas non-profits during coronavirus outbreak
Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexastexas newscoronavirustoyotacoronavirus texasu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas quarantine order includes travelers from 10 states
2 METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
2 new Houston-area deaths among 935 cases reported
Houston man wanted in sex assault of child under 6
How you can help seniors during COVID-19 pandemic
Texans star donates to nurses, laid off hospitality workers
Warming up ahead of front
Show More
H-E-B donating $3M to Texas non-profits during pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Church breaks stay-at-home order and holds packed service
New York City to fine social distancing violations
More TOP STORIES News