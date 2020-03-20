Mayor Turner says those behind social media hoaxes will be prosecuted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a press conference on Friday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said that the city will look into prosecuting the person responsible for starting false rumors of a shut down in the city of Houston.This comes after a voicemail went viral on social media of someone saying the entire city of Houston will be placed on an emergency shut down.During the press conference, Turner said the rumor is not true and the city will "not shut down."