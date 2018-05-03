HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Jeff Lindner, who is a meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District, became well-known for his calm demeanor during Hurricane Harvey.
In fact, thousands of Houstonians welcomed Lindner into their home and started a GoFundMe account to buy him a vacation after Harvey.
On Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner declared May 2 as "Jeff Linder Day" in Houston.
"Incredible honor from the City of Houston (Sylvester Turner) and Family Houston today. Thank you," Lindner tweeted.
Incredible honor from the City of Houston @SylvesterTurner and Family Houston today. Thank you pic.twitter.com/ueyM1ph1Gp— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) May 2, 2018
Family Houston, an organization that provides support to families in need, honored Lindner during a luncheon.
