Incredible honor from the City of Houston @SylvesterTurner and Family Houston today. Thank you pic.twitter.com/ueyM1ph1Gp — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) May 2, 2018

Jeff Lindner, who is a meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District, became well-known for his calm demeanor during Hurricane Harvey.In fact, thousands of Houstonians welcomed Lindner into their home and started a GoFundMe account to buy him a vacation after Harvey.On Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner declared May 2 as "Jeff Linder Day" in Houston."Incredible honor from the City of Houston (Sylvester Turner) and Family Houston today. Thank you," Lindner tweeted.Family Houston, an organization that provides support to families in need, honored Lindner during a luncheon.