Mattress Mack throws prom night at Gallery Furniture for children with autism

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mattress Mack opened the doors to his Gallery Furniture store to host a very special night for some very important guests.

Success on the Spectrum is hosting a free sensory-friendly social event on Thursday evening for children with autism and their siblings.

"We just want them to experience what prom is about," Success on the Spectrum director Daisy Rios said.

The prom features a DJ playing kid-friendly, low-volume music. A bubble machine and balloons helped to set the mood for fun, games and dancing.

A calming station is also available for children who need a quiet place to rest.

Therapists from Success on the Spectrum led the children through fun activities beginning at 5 p.m. at the store at the 6006 North Freeway store.

Mattress Mack's daughter suffers from OCD. Because of her mental illness, he wanted to offer his store to families.

"I don't know that I'll dance. I can't dance," Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said. "We'll have a great time. We're here to love on these kids and let them know they're special like every human being on the planet it special."

The host organization offers free parent workshops and free social events for children with autism each month. You can learn more at www.SuccessOnTheSpectrum.com.
