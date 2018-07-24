SOCIETY

Mattress Mack throwing prom night at Gallery Furniture for children with autism

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattress Mack opens Gallery Furnitiure for prom for kids with autism (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mattress Mack is cordially inviting some very important guests to pull out their gowns and suits for a special prom night event at Gallery Furniture.

Success on the Spectrum is hosting a free sensory-friendly social event on Thursday evening for children with autism and their siblings.

The prom will feature a DJ playing kid-friendly, low-volume music. A bubble machine and balloons will help set the mood for fun, games and dancing.

A calming station will also be available for children who need a quiet place to rest.

Therapists from Success on the Spectrum will lead children through fun activities beginning at 5 p.m. at the store at 6006 North Freeway, in Houston.

The host organization offers free parent workshops and free social events for children with autism each month. You can learn more at www.SuccessOnTheSpectrum.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildren's healthautismmattress macktexas newsbuzzworthygood newspromspecial needs childrenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Houston mural has message seen only with Instagram filter
Plans for 3-D printed guns can soon be posted online
Fixes to Harris Co. court after Harvey may cost $86M
New Lego display opens in downtown Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Attorneys want murder charges dropped against Houston teen
Former Houston firefighter facing child porn charge gets probation
Demi Lovato, 25, reportedly rushed to hospital from her home
4 Jack in the Box customers in Houston charged gratuity
HOAX: Blue Bell Whataburger ice cream flavor not at H-E-B
After mom nearly killed, Katy shooting suspect unapologetic
Officials to present safety plan as spike seen in Houston wrecks
Show More
Fixes to Harris Co. court after Harvey may cost $86M
Why ex-press secretary claims what she did wasn't wrong
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
More than 100 exotic animals found living in Houston apartment
Car flips over leaving drive-thru of Starbucks in Deer Park
More News