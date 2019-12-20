mattress mack

'I am now in tremendous pain': Mattress Mack bouncing back after neck surgery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mattress Mack is grateful for all the well wishes.

The Gallery Furniture owner underwent painful treatments six days ago for neck pain. The Houston icon kept his humor before and during the process.



"Once I leave here, I'm going partying," Mack said. "Lord have mercy, I got to go back to work."

Mack posted a video of his comments on his Facebook page.

"I am now in tremendous pain," Mack said, "The only way to alleviate that pain is for y'all to go buy some furniture."

He's had serious neck pain that started suddenly on Oct. 30. He say's he'll be back to work as soon as he can.

