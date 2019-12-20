'I am now in tremendous pain': Mattress Mack bouncing back after neck surgery

The Gallery Furniture owner underwent painful treatments six days ago for neck pain. The Houston icon kept his humor before and during the process.
"Once I leave here, I'm going partying," Mack said. "Lord have mercy, I got to go back to work."
MORE MATTRESS MACK: Alex Bregman, Mattress Mack surprise deserving Houston mom with $10K worth of furniture
Mack posted a video of his comments on his Facebook page.
"I am now in tremendous pain," Mack said, "The only way to alleviate that pain is for y'all to go buy some furniture."
He's had serious neck pain that started suddenly on Oct. 30. He say's he'll be back to work as soon as he can.
SEE ALSO: A one-of-a-kind Texan: Things we love about Mattress Mack