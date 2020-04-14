Society

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila donate 80K masks to first responders

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila are making sure first responders fighting COVID-19 are well-equipped with the proper protection.

The couple donated 80,000 N-95 masks to healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and other first responders in Texas and Louisiana.

"We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin - Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic," wrote Camila in an Instagram post.



An Austin fire station even captured a surprise visit from the celebrity couple, who dropped off about 1,000 masks.



The McConaugheys teamed up with the BStrong organization, led by former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel, which is working directly with manufacturers to get personal protective equipment sent to people and hospitals across the country.

READ ALSO: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Austin seniors
EMBED More News Videos

This is next level staying-at-home. Check out the moment Matthew McConaughey called out the numbers for a bingo game for Texas senior residents.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustinmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus texasgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakall good newscelebritytexas newsmedical specialistspolice officerfirefightersdonationsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy
Where to get tested for COVID-19 without symptoms
Pleasantly cool through Thursday but storms return Sunday
Mom sick with COVID-19 delivers baby while in coma
Man shot and killed while 4-year-old son slept in his apartment
Fort Bend ISD working on ways to honor seniors during pandemic
Beaches in unincorporated areas of Galveston Co. are reopened
Show More
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
4 dead after multiple shootings across Houston overnight
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
Klein ISD to hand out food and lessons to students today
More TOP STORIES News