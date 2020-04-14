Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila donate 80K masks to first responders

The C-shift at Station 32 got a surprise yesterday, when @McConaughey and @iamcamilaalves stopped by to let us know we're getting several 1,000 N-95 masks soon, part of their donation of 80K to healthcare workers, FFs, and police officers in #ATX and #NOLA! 📸 DC T. Smith, AFD pic.twitter.com/aOVo4C6QPK — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) April 10, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6080953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is next level staying-at-home. Check out the moment Matthew McConaughey called out the numbers for a bingo game for Texas senior residents.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila are making sure first responders fighting COVID-19 are well-equipped with the proper protection.The couple donated 80,000 N-95 masks to healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and other first responders in Texas and Louisiana."We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin - Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic," wrote Camila in an Instagram post.An Austin fire station even captured a surprise visit from the celebrity couple, who dropped off about 1,000 masks.The McConaugheys teamed up with the BStrong organization, led by former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel, which is working directly with manufacturers to get personal protective equipment sent to people and hospitals across the country.