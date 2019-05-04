Society

Massachusetts teacher creates Generation Z 'slang dictionary'

One teacher in Massachusetts is going the extra mile and created a dictionary of slang terms he's learned from his students.

He called it "Callahan's Generation Z Dictionary."

He shared his now viral alphabetic list of new slang terms, equipped with color-coded columns, this week on Twitter.

"Beat your face" means to apply makeup.

"Clap back" means to respond to an insult.

"Finna" meaning we're planning to do something.

"Nunya" like none of your business.

"Periodt" not period, periodt with the "T", meaning facts!

"Spills tea" like gossip session.

And "Jawn" -- everyone in Philly knows that one!

Mr. Callahan tells us he is fully aware that term originated here in Philadelphia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymassachusettsdictionaryteacherbig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News