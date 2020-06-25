Coronavirus

MASK UP! METRO riders now required to wear face coverings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County just announced on Thursday that it's now requiring all riders, employees, contractors and visitors to wear a face covering unless impracticable due to a medical condition.

METRO's board unanimously approved the health and safety rule during its morning meeting.

The new rule is consistent with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's June 19 signed order mandating that everyone over the age of 10 wear a face covering while in businesses on commercial properties, including employees, visitors and customers, which lasts through June 30.

The transit agency has had 38 of its employees and 10 contractors become infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic came to the Greater Houston area.

METRO has also put up posters across the system reminding riders and community members to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings, according to the release.

Operators and riders will also have access to hand sanitizer while on board and protective shields around drivers' seats will now provide another layer of separation between operators and riders.
