Martha Castex-Tatum wins election to fill vacant District K seat

Martha Castex-Tatum wins election to fill vacant District K seat. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A special election was held to determine who would fill the district K seat of Houston councilman, Larry Green.

With 100 percent of the numbers in, Martha Castex-Tatum won the vacant seat in a landslide.

FINAL RESULTS:
Larry Blackmon - 629 total votes
Patricia "Pat" Frazier - 847 total votes
Gerry Vander-Lyn - 260 total votes
Martha Castex-Tatum - 3,709 total votes
Lawrence J. McGaffie - 76 total votes

Carl David Evans - 428 total votes
Elisabeth E. Johnson - 120 total votes
Anthony Freddie - 74 total votes
Aisha Savoy - 70 total votes

Green, was found dead in mid-March during a welfare check after having missed a meeting.

An autopsy later determined his death as an accident.
