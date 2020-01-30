Society

Camp Lejeune Marine checking Super Bowl off bucket list thanks to Christian McCaffrey

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. -- A 29-year Marine Corps veteran didn't have attending the Super Bowl on his bucket list, so he made a revision.

"This wasn't on my bucket list," Sgt. Maj. Luis "Chino" Leiva told WCTI. "But I added it to my bucket list, just so I could check it off."

USAA, The Marine Corps Association and Foundation and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey all collaborated to get Leiva to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.



Leiva, who is stationed at Camp Lejeune, has two tickets to the big game and will get to meet McCaffrey and other NFL stars at the Super Bowl Experience on Friday and Saturday.

RELATED | Christian McCaffrey gives Marine tickets to Super Bowl LIV

Leiva doesn't know how he was selected to win, but is excited nonetheless about the experience.

"I'm gonna have an opportunity to sit down and meet some great NFL players," Leiva said. "One of the biggest ones, being Christian McCaffrey, which I'm most excited about having a 1-on-1 with him."

Super Bowl LIV kicks off Sunday night at 6:30 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
