Society

Texas couple hires mariachi band to play inside a crowded H-E-B to help ease coronavirus tensions

SCHERTZ, Texas (KTRK) -- Many Texans have been frantically searching local grocery stores to prepare their homes for the COVID-19 outbreak.

One couple attempted to ease this anxiety at their local grocery store.

Emmanuel and Maira Mallen hired a band to serenade frantic shoppers with mariachi music at their local H-E-B Plus.

READ MORE: H-E-B, Kroger adjusting store hours amid growing coronavirus fears

"I woke up to my feed full of coronavirus stuff. I just felt it would be an uplift at our local H-E-B," the couple told ABC13. "It has been so tense lately. When they started playing, the mood (changed) immediately."

Customer Ashley Lyons shared a video on Facebook showing the band playing around 11:30 a.m in Schertz, Texas, 25 miles northeast of San Antonio.



"So, we are going down the same way the titanic did, just in the San Antonio way," Lyons wrote in the caption. "Thanks to Emmanuel Mallen for bringing the fun in!"

As the numbers of coronavirus cases rise in the Houston area, locals have been stocking up on food and supplies. Many shoppers have reported seeing empty shelves at their local grocery stores.

SEE ALSO: Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus

"There is absolutely no need to go out and stockpile supplies," Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday after he declared a statewide emergency. "This isn't the type of situation like where we see with an oncoming hurricane."

Stores are seeing a huge shortage in hand soap, toilet paper, sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Authories are urging customers to buy only what they need, so there are enough supplies for the rest of the community.

RELATED: Houstonians could see coronavirus drive-thru testing next week
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoutdoor musiccoronavirusgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be in Houston soon
Biden says he'll pick a female VP; Sanders 'in all likelihood' would too
89-year-old woman, Julia Scroggins, missing in NE Houston
Elbow bump, social distancing on display at Democratic debate
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350K to Houston Food Bank
Show More
Biden, Sanders take on coronavirus pandemic during Democratic debate
Robert Durst's murder trial postponed due to coronavirus
Help Mattress Mack assist seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
ABC13 Evening News for March 15, 2020
UH baseball team quarantines after member has COVID-19 symptoms
More TOP STORIES News