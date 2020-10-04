Society

March held in Houston in honor of Vanessa Guillen's birthday

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As friends and family of Vanessa Guillen celebrate what would have been her 21st birthday this week, they're still fighting for justice for the Army specialist.

"Five months have passed and yet still no accountability or justice for us," Vanessa's sister Mayra Guillen said.

SEE MORE: Houston ISD celebrates 'Vanessa Guillen's Day' across campuses

Tearfully and passionately, Mayra stood in front of a crowd of dozens and celebrated the memory of her sister.

"We're not going to stop. We're not going to be silent," Mayra said. "It means a lot that people have gone out of their way to show support to the family and to the friends. That means a lot because I know in other cases they start to give up after two weeks or something, but in this case, we're still getting support from the community."

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi agrees to bring #IAmVanessaGuillen act to House floor
EMBED More News Videos

Vanessa Guillen's legacy enters Capitol Hill in the form of a bipartisan bill aimed at reforming sexual assault in the military. The video breaks down what has gone into getting to this point.



Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also joined the family during Saturday's march. She reassured them that she's still pushing for justice for Vanessa at the Capitol.

"To make sure that we pass the 'I am Vanessa Guillen' bill, I will join them in pushing for this bill to be passed and signed by President of United States," Jackson said.

SEE ALSO:
What led to 28 soldiers' deaths from 1 Army base? Congress wants to know
EMBED More News Videos

Congress is stepping in and investigating the disappearances and deaths of soldiers at Fort Hood. Watch the video above for more details on the cases involved.


Timeline offers look at tragedy and legacy of Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
EMBED More News Videos

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: How has the military handled Vanessa Guillen's case? What does her family know about the suspects in her disappearance? Hit play to hear their answers.



Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonvanessa guillenfort hoodsoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
Specialist answers questions about Trump's experimental drugs usage
Biden aides say future COVID-19 test results will be released
SFA officials want to release bodycam video in 'swatting' case
"My blood is boiling": Celebrities react to attack on Rick Moranis
Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents
The move to a cashless society because of a pandemic
Show More
Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
Hightower opens football honoring Trey Thomas' memory
Preakness 2020: 'Swiss Skydiver' wins in photo finish
Puppy born with Mickey Mouse ears on its back
Teens riot inside League City treatment center
More TOP STORIES News