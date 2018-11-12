GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --The City of Galveston is being placed on mandatory water restrictions beginning Wednesday, Nov. 14, starting at midnight. The original date, Nov. 12, was pushed back due to harsh weather conditions.
Crews from the Gulf Coast Water Authority will mobilize to assess and repair a leak in a line serving many municipal customers.
Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary water uses, including watering lawns, washing cars, and even limiting the frequency of when they do laundry.
The restrictions will be in place through Saturday, Nov. 17.
GCWA released the following statement:
Gulf Coast Water Authority (GCWA) work crews mobilized on Monday, Nov. 12, to evaluate a leak in a water line that serves communities in Galveston County. Once the evaluation is completed, GCWA will execute a plan to repair the line as quickly as possible. The leak, which is not impacting current water delivery, is located just off the shoulder of the I-45 feeder road in a low-lying area under tidal water.
Communities served by the line are Galveston, Tiki Island, Bayou Vista, Hitchcock and Santa Fe, as well as portions of La Marque, Dickinson and League City. GCWA continues to update and coordinate with potentially impacted water service providers in those communities.
The goal is to provide an uninterrupted supply of water during the repair period, to be determined. Citizens are encouraged to be conscious of their water use once repairs begin. Follow the Gulf Coast Water Authority on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
ABOUT GCWA: Gulf Coast Water Authority provides 200 million gallons of water a day for industry, agriculture and municipalities in Brazoria, Fort Bend and Galveston counties.
Q&A
1. What does assessing the leak entail? To safely and effectively access the damaged section of water line, the contractor will build a coffer dam to isolate the 42-inch pipe from tidal water. Then the water covering the water line will be pumped out. Concurrently, the contractor will excavate dirt around the pipe to install a trench box and fully expose the pipe for a through evaluation.
2. Why was the city of Galveston advised to watch their water use? While there is no immediate shortage of water, the water line will need to be shut down during the repair, which will limit the quantity of water GCWA can deliver to the island and other communities. While this is the primary line, GCWA has a secondary 36-inch line that runs directly to the island and to other interconnected water lines to serve the other communities.
3. With a line like this one down, what is the impact? Most communities have backup groundwater wells that are in place for these types of events. They are able to readily switch from surface water supplied by GCWA to their own groundwater wells. The exception is Galveston Island, which is also served by the secondary line.
4. Is this the only water line servicing Galveston County? No. Gulf Coast Water Authority operates an extensive water delivery system that includes 35 miles of pipelines. In addition, GCWA recently brought online a new 24-inch water line. This new line, which runs east-west and ties into the system in Texas City, will help facilitate water delivery for potentially impacted communities.