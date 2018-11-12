The City of Galveston is being placed on mandatory water restrictions beginning Wednesday, Nov. 14, starting at midnight. The original date, Nov. 12, was pushed back due to harsh weather conditions.Crews from the Gulf Coast Water Authority will mobilize to assess and repair a leak in a line serving many municipal customers.Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary water uses, including watering lawns, washing cars, and even limiting the frequency of when they do laundry.The restrictions will be in place through Saturday, Nov. 17.GCWA released the following statement: