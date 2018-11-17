Mandatory water conservation restrictions lifted in Galveston

The City of Galveston has lifted all water restrictions after the Gulf Coast Authority completed its repairs to a main water line servicing the island.The mandatory water restrictions started on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at midnight. The original date, Nov. 12, was pushed back due to harsh weather conditions.Crews from the Gulf Coast Water Authority mobilized to assess and repair a leak in a line serving many municipal customers.Residents were asked to avoid unnecessary water uses, including watering lawns, washing cars, and even limiting the frequency of when they do laundry.The Gulf Coast Water Authority completed its repairs to a 42-inch water line serving the island on Friday, Nov. 16.The water authority flushed the line and sent bacteriological samples to a lab to ensure water quality.The restrictions were lifted on Saturday, Nov. 17.