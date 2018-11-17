SOCIETY

Mandatory water conservation restrictions lifted in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Mandatory water conservation restrictions begin Wednesday in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Galveston has lifted all water restrictions after the Gulf Coast Authority completed its repairs to a main water line servicing the island.

The mandatory water restrictions started on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at midnight. The original date, Nov. 12, was pushed back due to harsh weather conditions.

Crews from the Gulf Coast Water Authority mobilized to assess and repair a leak in a line serving many municipal customers.

Residents were asked to avoid unnecessary water uses, including watering lawns, washing cars, and even limiting the frequency of when they do laundry.

The Gulf Coast Water Authority completed its repairs to a 42-inch water line serving the island on Friday, Nov. 16.

The water authority flushed the line and sent bacteriological samples to a lab to ensure water quality.

The restrictions were lifted on Saturday, Nov. 17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycontaminated waterwater conservationGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Stranger pays man's $367 Target bill
Kinkaid student is a football star, wrestler and singer too
Michelle Obama's memoir sells more than 725,000 on first day
More Society
Top Stories
DPS trooper shoots and kills Wingstop robbery suspect
Neighbors help rescue woman from house fire in NE Houston
3 men accused of stealing tools from Lowe's in Rosenberg
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Channelview
Skin clinic's doctor accused in illegal Botox case turns self in
UH's Ed Oliver says clash with coach was 'misunderstanding'
Missing sub found deep in Atlantic a year after its disappearance
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Show More
Stranger pays man's $367 Target bill
Look up this weekend for a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower
Police called after clumsy deer breaks into home
Finally! Warm and sunny skies this Saturday
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
More News