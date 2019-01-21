Adam Mallia, 39, died suddenly of a heart attack last summer.
His group of friends are now taking comfort as they remember Mallia with their annual tradition of fantasy football.
Joe McMullen said the groups' bond started at Paul Revere Middle School, then on to Lee High School, the University of Texas, and into their 30s.
Mallia, was the heart and soul of it and his team, "Mallia's Mad Men", often won the top prize.
Mallia was especially close to friend, Lauren Marmaduke. When she was diagnosed with cancer, he was there by her side as it went into remission.
"Their bond was one of the strongest you can imagine when you think of childhood, high school friends," said McMullen. "He had that personality and spirit that was so caring that made you feel comfort that wow you still have friends that will do anything for you."
This year "Mallia's Mad Men" still had an auto-draft team.
Even in death, he still won.
The group of friends had decided to go on a trip in his memory.
Then Lauren's cancer came back. "We know exactly where we would want his winnings to go and it would be to Lauren," said McMullen.
All of the team's winnings will go to her battle with cancer as she is undergoing therapy still this week.
"Take away the great things your friends instilled in you and hold them tight and never forget them," said McMullen.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help with Lauren Marmaduke's medical bills.
