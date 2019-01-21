SOCIETY

Man won groups fantasy football bid after he passed away, what they did with his earnings

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Mallia was the heart and soul of this tradition and still won, after death.

Adam Mallia, 39, died suddenly of a heart attack last summer.

His group of friends are now taking comfort as they remember Mallia with their annual tradition of fantasy football.

Joe McMullen said the groups' bond started at Paul Revere Middle School, then on to Lee High School, the University of Texas, and into their 30s.

Mallia, was the heart and soul of it and his team, "Mallia's Mad Men", often won the top prize.

Mallia was especially close to friend, Lauren Marmaduke. When she was diagnosed with cancer, he was there by her side as it went into remission.

"Their bond was one of the strongest you can imagine when you think of childhood, high school friends," said McMullen. "He had that personality and spirit that was so caring that made you feel comfort that wow you still have friends that will do anything for you."

This year "Mallia's Mad Men" still had an auto-draft team.

Even in death, he still won.

The group of friends had decided to go on a trip in his memory.

Then Lauren's cancer came back. "We know exactly where we would want his winnings to go and it would be to Lauren," said McMullen.

All of the team's winnings will go to her battle with cancer as she is undergoing therapy still this week.

"Take away the great things your friends instilled in you and hold them tight and never forget them," said McMullen.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with Lauren Marmaduke's medical bills.

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfantasy sportsfootballact of kindnessu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man gets locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after they closed
World's oldest man, 113, dies at his home
Bon Jovi's restaurant offers free food to furloughed workers
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
More Society
Top Stories
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Astros star helps raise $500k to fight childhood cancer
Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend
Saints fans begin petition to rematch game after blown call
Phone thief allegedly uses LetGo app to lure victim
Man gets locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after they closed
Katy leader wants to limit 'golden parachute' for superintendents
Houston Astros set to kick off 2019 Caravan tour
Show More
Mother's boyfriend wanted in death of 7-year-old boy
Research finds house plants protect from the flu
Pope Francis launches prayer app
Family mourns man killed in disabled vehicle wreck
Flames shooting from Chuy's restaurant roof: witness
More News