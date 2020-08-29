Man who evacuated from Beaumont missing in Humble, HCSO said

A family is searching for their loved one who went missing in Humble following a mandatory Hurricane Laura evacuation order.Forty-year-old Robert Davis left his home in Beaumont to travel away from the path of the storm.Davis' sister said he's intellectually disabled and doesn't normally travel outside of areas he's familiar with.He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. in the 15800 block of Crystal Terrace Dr.His family said they believe he was in the backyard and went for a walk. Davis is described as a 40-year-old Black man wearing a grey hat, black shirt and dark blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's office.