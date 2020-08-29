Society

Man who evacuated from Beaumont missing in Humble, HCSO said

A family is searching for their loved one who went missing in Humble following a mandatory Hurricane Laura evacuation order.

Forty-year-old Robert Davis left his home in Beaumont to travel away from the path of the storm.

Davis' sister said he's intellectually disabled and doesn't normally travel outside of areas he's familiar with.

He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. in the 15800 block of Crystal Terrace Dr.

His family said they believe he was in the backyard and went for a walk. Davis is described as a 40-year-old Black man wearing a grey hat, black shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbeaumontmissing manhurricane lauramissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump surveys Laura damage in post-convention trip
More young people could get colon cancer like Chadwick Boseman
Drunk driver found with bags of stolen mail on Katy Freeway
Experts send warning on portable generators after 3 people die
8-year-old boy and dad's girlfriend shot during road rage
Mother and 6-year-old son burned in fiery Grand Pkwy crash
Death toll from Hurricane Laura rises to 16; many from CO
Show More
Heat advisory through 9 pm Saturday
Hospital staff stayed to care for NICU babies during Laura
Man wants to know 'who's right and wrong' in mixed COVID results
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
'This was hard to hear about': Reactions to Chadwick Boseman's death
More TOP STORIES News