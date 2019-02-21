SOCIETY

Family's loved one to be moved from final resting place due to mistake at cemetery

"Laying him to rest that was our closure and so now, I feel like they're taking that away," Valles said.

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) --
A family is distraught over the news that their loved one will be moved from their final resting place.

Gabriella Valles said her family laid their father to rest at The Historic Hollywood cemetery three weeks ago.

This week, the cemetery called them to let them know their father will be moved because workers made a mistake and partially buried him in another family's purchased plot.

By state law, cemeteries are permitted to remove remains from a plot in the cemetery and transfer them to another plot in the same cemetery if there is an error in the internment of remains.

Vice President of Historic Hollywood Cemetery, Thomas Snyder told Eyewitness News that they must fix their mistake and move Victor Valles's remains three-feet back.

