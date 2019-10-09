Man sworn in as deputy after losing 250 lbs. in weight-loss journey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=533508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> She cleared her name and has since lost 800 pounds. Now she's hoping her story can inspire others to change their lives

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that's what you call determination!Chad Dodge was sworn in Tuesday as a Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputy constable after losing 250 lbs. to get the job, and he hit the streets the same day."I am celebrating inside," said Dodge. "I'm excited to get started."Dodge's passion for law enforcement began when he was covering a story at the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Citizens Police Academy. He used to be a reporter for several online blogs in Harris and Montgomery counties.Dodge says he weighed between 450 and 470 lbs. when he chose to join the academy. Dodge underwent bypass surgery and began exercising to get the job.But it wasn't easy! In fact, Dodge didn't make it through the first time he tried out for Precinct 4, but came back a few months later full of determination.