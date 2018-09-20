SOCIETY

VIDEO: Man spotted riding a 'jet ski scooter' on highway in Florida

Man spotted riding a 'jet ski scooter' on highway in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
A man in Florida is getting a lot of social media attention after a video surfaced of him riding a "jet ski scooter."

Trey Yarbrough, 23, was spotted riding a 1989 Honda Elita jet ski scooter that he built for a show.

"I let my buddy borrow my truck, and I was like 'Ah, break it out today,'" Yarbrough said.

A passerby uploaded the video of Yarbrough on social media, and it instantly went viral.

"By the time I got back home my phone was frozen, and I was like, 'Well, what the heck?'" Yarbrough explained.

WJXT tracked down Yarbrough and asked him about his new invention.

Yarbrough says he got the "jet ski scooter" idea from another guy on social media who had similar ideas of inventing a new ride.

The duo got together and decided to turn their dream into reality.

"It's 100 percent legal. It was a scooter. I didn't change anything, all I did was basically put a kit around it," Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough has not announced any plans to custom make his creation for interested buyers.
