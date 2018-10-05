Man proposes to girlfriend during Taylor Swift concert

I still can’t believe how lucky I am. 💍💗 pic.twitter.com/maOT0hrjcE — Alyssa Read 💞 (@alalalyssarenee) October 5, 2018

Taylor Swift found herself in the middle of another engagement this year when a Houston man proposed to his long-time girlfriend during her concert.During Swift's performance at NRG on Sunday, Channing Hildebrand decided to propose to his girlfriend of five years.Hildebrand popped the question while Swift was signing her hit single "Love Song."The man's fiance Alyssa Read posted a heartwarming message on Twitter saying, in part, "I SAID YES!!! I love you more than anything in this entire world and I'm so lucky to be yours forever."