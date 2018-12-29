SOCIETY

Man poses as homeless man, passes out $100 bills to people who stop to help

EMBED </>More Videos

Man poses as homeless man, hands out money.

PLANTATION, Florida (KTRK) --
Shoppers looking to help out a man who appeared to be homeless were in for a big surprise.

Shoppers headed to the Target in Florida may have seen a homeless man in front of the business.

However, the man, Brian Breach, wasn't actually homeless. Instead, it was all part of a plan.

Breach orchestrated the entire plan to appear as though he needed money, but he surprised shoppers instead with an act of kindness.

"I held the sign that said, 'can you please help me feed my family?' I had a cup there, and anyone who gave me a dollar, five dollars, anything like that, I gave them $100 in return." Breach said.

Breach says by the end of the day he handed out $500 dollars to unsuspecting shoppers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessfeel goodact of kindnessFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Father drives burning car away from hospital parking garage
Baby weighing nearly 15 pounds breaks hospital record
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Coast Guard will get paid amid government shutdown
More Society
Top Stories
Unrestrained toddler dies after major crash, deputies say
Husband saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Family loses everything, including pets after apartment fire
Constable deputy injured in major crash
What to know when buying Houston Texans playoff tickets
Man arrested for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire
Iggy Azalea's backup dancer suffers a seizure mid-concert
After a rainy weekend, colder air could be arriving mid-week.
Show More
UH considering parting ways with Applewhite, sources say
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in east Harris County
Police to crack down on drunk drivers on New Year's Eve
Father drives burning car away from hospital parking garage
Goose shot with arrow in same park where birds overdosed on pills
More News