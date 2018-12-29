Shoppers looking to help out a man who appeared to be homeless were in for a big surprise.Shoppers headed to the Target in Florida may have seen a homeless man in front of the business.However, the man, Brian Breach, wasn't actually homeless. Instead, it was all part of a plan.Breach orchestrated the entire plan to appear as though he needed money, but he surprised shoppers instead with an act of kindness."I held the sign that said, 'can you please help me feed my family?' I had a cup there, and anyone who gave me a dollar, five dollars, anything like that, I gave them $100 in return." Breach said.Breach says by the end of the day he handed out $500 dollars to unsuspecting shoppers.