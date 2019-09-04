Society

Man on a mission to mow 50 lawns in 50 states visits Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's deputies do a lot of work in our community, often times related to bad news, but on Wednesday a couple of deputies got involved in a good way.

Deputies teamed up with an outreach group to help mow 50 lawns in 50 states.

"Any time you get the community and law enforcement together to do things, it is always going to be a good thing," HCSO deputy F.M. Lerma said.

The 50 states, 50 lawns tour may seem ambitious, but its organizer Rodney Smith Jr. is on his sixth tour.

This time around, there's an effort to show that law enforcement officers are more than willing to step in and help when needed.

"With all the stuff in the news, I just want to show that there are so many good police officers out there making a difference in the community," Smith said.

When they're not handling lawn equipment, deputies Rico Gomez and F.M. Lerma work on the Crisis Intervention Response Team answering calls that involve mental health issues.

"This is awesome. It helps out the community and it merges the community and law enforcement together," Gomez said.

Smith said the biggest challenge in Texas is covering the distance between lawns, but it's nothing his team can't handle.

