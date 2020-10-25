Society

Man gets special permission to bring late dad's photo to polls

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Voting in 2020 means more for some families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic than just submitting a ballot.

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise across the country, the pain that's left behind of losing a loved one is still raw for some families.

"I don't have a husband," Patty Essissima explained. "There's an empty space. An empty space in my house. An empty space in my heart."

Essissima's husband, Nathaniel, died in August from COVID-19.

"He was born in Cameron," Nathaniel's stepson, Benjamin Hernandez, said. "He came here and started a business."

Nathanial's background, a CEO who came to the United States as an immigrant, is what made him understand the importance of voting, his family said. He may have passed before this year's general election, but it doesn't mean his presence wasn't in the voting booth.

"This year, I know exactly who I'm going to vote for," Hernandez explained. "That part is clear. Instead of taking in my sample ballot, I'm going to take in a picture of my dad because it's important for me in a way for him to be there."

Hernandez said in order to take a photo into the booth, he needed permission from the clerk's office. He got it and voted with the photo on Saturday.

"It's just a small symbol, but for me, that's really important to do this year, and a way to honor his legacy, and to remind myself we're not just voting for people on the ballot, we're voting for every American that has lost their life this year," Hernandez said.

Early voting in Texas continues until Friday, Oct. 30. More than a million people have already turned out to the polls to cast their ballot in Harris County.

"Get out there and vote," Hernandez said. "Do it for the people we've lost. It's important that we do it this year."

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countyhoustoncoronavirus deathsvotingvote 2020covid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montgomery Co. plane crash killed experienced pilot, friend says
Everything we know about Kamala Harris' visit to Texas
Zeta takes aim at central Gulf coast
Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage
Man charged after teen shot and killed at Texas Renaissance Fest
Vote 2020: Here are your top Election Day headlines
Harris Co. Precinct 4 mourns deputy's sudden death
Show More
Horrific details show couple would beat and starve 12-year-old
Texas is the 2nd most hated state in the U.S., new survey says
Christmas comes early for 14-year-old boy fighting rare cancer
Alabama Navy plane crash victims identified
NY officer accused of blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car suspended
More TOP STORIES News