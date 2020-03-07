Society

Uber driver protects himself from coronavirus with a plastic bubble

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everything is bigger in Texas, including the length one man is going to for protection against the coronavirus.

ABC13 spoke with Will, an Uber customer visiting Houston from Austin.

Will said he ordered a car using the popular ride sharing app around 3 p.m. When he got in, he saw the driver's seat and the driver were completely encased inside a plastic bubble.



His driver said he got the idea from someone he saw online. Since he drives a lot of people to and from the airport, it was a perfect protection against any disease the passenger may have contracted.

The driver felt safer this way, but Will wants to see hand sanitizer and hand wipes in other Uber cars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncoronavirusplasticuber
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston COVID-19 cases linked to Egyptian river cruise
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Program allows Santa Fe ISD teachers to carry weapons
Selena to be inducted into Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame
HISD Superintendent no longer quiet on FBI investigating District
New rules set at Houston hospitals amid coronavirus concerns
Customers flocking to stores for supplies amid coronavirus fears
Show More
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Former Astro McHugh says fellow pitchers weren't 'brave'
Roughnecks stars hungry for H-town food and championship
Man killed after crashing into father, son in southeast Houston
Free tuition to College of the Mainland up for grabs
More TOP STORIES News